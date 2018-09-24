NAPEO Membership Elects David Feinberg of Justworks to NAPEO Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that NAPEO's member companies have elected David Feinberg, Vice President of PEO Operations for Justworks, to the association's Board of Directors.

Feinberg is among ten new PEO industry leaders to serve on the association's Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 term. NAPEO membership elected the new slate of candidates on September 6, 2018, during NAPEO's Annual Conference and Marketplace in Phoenix, Arizona.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Isaac Oates, Justworks is a PEO built around an all-in-one technology platform. Feinberg joined the PEO industry after a career on Wall Street as an equity research analyst. He also worked to build national, small group health plans as the Executive Vice President of Health Plan at WellNet.

"David's unique combination of experience brings a new perspective to our Board as it looks to continue growing and promoting our industry," said NAPEO President and CEO Pat Cleary. "David's background will serve as a great asset as he works alongside other Board members to take new approaches to further strengthening the PEO industry."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to 175,000 businesses employing 3.7 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

