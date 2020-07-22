Naples' Luxury Real Estate Market is Hot, and Local Tim Savage Tops Sales Despite Challenges of Pandemic

NAPLES, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy P. (Tim) Savage, P.A., principal of Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) took the top spot in Naples luxury real estate sales for the first half of 2020. Savage's total sales revenue of $94,954,200 included more than $65 million in listings sold and over $29 million in additional sales, according to NABOR and MLS statistics. Adding to Savage's sales, GCIP's team of just 30 agents achieved the ranking of number one sales office for the month of June, with five of their agents listed among the top 25 of all Naples area agents for sales in a market they know well — the exclusive Old Naples, Port Royal and Aqualane Shores areas.

The high-end world of Naples luxury real estate is peppered with the largest nationally and internationally known firms with hundreds of agents. Yet Savage's GCIP consistently lands in the top spot for listings and sales. Vicki Tracy, GCIP's chief operating officer noted, "We're certainly not the largest agency in this market. Tim's success is evidence of GCIP's unrivaled client service, skillful strategy and innovative local, national and international marketing approach. When combined with our local market knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to service, integrity and a luxury experience, the impressive statistics speak for themselves."

The firm's commitment to service and a luxury experience has been evidenced in their response to the unique challenges of selling real estate during COVID-19. Tracy adds, "We've implemented some highly effective strategies to accommodate prospective buyers who want to tour listings in person, and we've been providing custom virtual tours for buyers who want to view a property remotely."

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is an award-winning company that has been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. With more than 100 years combined experience in the Naples, Florida market, GCIP is the only Naples-area member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and was also chosen for membership in its Board of Regents, an exclusive network of the world's most elite luxury real estate professionals.

To learn more about Gulf Coast International Properties®, visit the website at GCIPNaples.com or contact:

Vicki Tracy

Chief Operating Officer

Gulf Coast International Properties

Telephone: 239-434-2558

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gulf Coast International Properties