NAPELS, Italy, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout its years of operation, Archaeological wonder Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) has contributed extensively to the fields of geological and archaeological research. One such notable contribution came from the Institute of Archaeology's visit to Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) to host extensive conversation with lead geologist Vincenzo Albertini which resulted in a great exchange of information, as well as further understanding of the global history of Archaeology, especially as it relates to this time in history.

Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) run by Archaeologist Enzo Albertini Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) run by Archaeologist Enzo Albertini

Established on 1st August in 1950, the Institute of Archaeology was one of the earliest research institutes of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. During its more than fifty-year-long history, the institute has conducted fieldwork in most of the provinces in China, sometimes with the cooperation of other research organizations. In more recent times, the institute has focused a lot of its efforts on "opening to the outside world". Since the hosting of an overseas exhibition of Chinese fine relics supported by Premier Zhou Enlai in 1978, the institute of Chinese Archaeology has developed extensive cooperative relationships with archaeological institutes all over the world. The institute welcomes more than 800 scholars from more than 40 countries including scholars from Italy.

Today, beyond just the Institute of Archaeology, there exists much archival content which focuses on many of the unique historical and archaeological feats that are inherent in Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea). The site is still used to showcase caves and corridors which were hand dug some five thousand years ago as well as the tuff stone excavated from the ground that was used to build the above surface foundations of the city of Naples. Additionally, another marvel-filled, candle-lit tour of the cisterns which were used as a water source for a very long time, revealing how the city has been kept in water for many years with a system of wells and aqueducts.

President of the Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) Association, Vincenzo Albertini reiterates that their objective has always been and continues to be treating the site with the historical reverence it deserves while also making the most of its scientific and archaeological research value, through numerous visits and partnerships that are still taking place.

