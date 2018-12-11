SUPPLY, N.C., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Napolean B. Barefoot, Jr. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Wright, Worley, Pope, Ekster & Moss, PLLC.

A comprehensive, full service law firm, Wright, Worley, Pope, Ekster & Moss, PLLC has served its clients for over eighty five years. With exceptional service at the forefront of the company's values, the firm prides themselves on handling a wide array of legal matters, including personal injury/workers' compensation, real estate, family law, social security, criminal defense, commercial litigation, and representation of businesses and community banks.



A retired Judge, Napolean B. Barefoot, Jr. has spent over twenty years in the legal profession. A well seasoned professional, throughout his illustrious career, Napolean has gained extensive experience in the areas of both Criminal and Domestic Law.



To further enhance his professional development, Napolean is a distinguished member of several prominent organizations including the North Carolina State Bar, Thirteenth Judicial Bar Association, Brunswick County Bar Association, and Master Mason St. John's Lodge #1.



Charitable to various organizations, Napolean is a member of Camp United Methodist Church and participates in several community service projects including Brunswick County Criminal Justice Partnership Program where he served as Chairman, Former Chairman of the Brunswick County Teen Court Committee, Judge and Mentor for Teen Court, Former Chairman of Brunswick County Boy Scouts of America Executive Committee, Former Chairman of the Camp United Methodist Church Council, and Former Treasurer Brunswick Community College Foundation Board.



Early in his career, Napolean attended Wake Forest University where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Business in 1978 and Juris Doctor Degree in 1982.



