Napoli Shkolnik Announces A Landmark $600 Million Dollar Settlement In The Flint Water Litigation

The settlement includes a victims compensation fund that provides payment to all injured people in Flint who are currently represented by lawyers, including children and adults who ingested or came into contact with water received from the Flint Water Treatment Plant between 2014 and 2016, and is also open to all victims of the Flint Water Crisis who have not retained a lawyer or made any claim against the State entities. To receive a payment Napoli Shkolnik is here to help all children and adults who have not retained a lawyer who wish to make a claim.

While the State and other government entities and officials have settled, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC will continue to pursue lawsuits and an upcoming trial against several other responsible parties, including Veolia North America ("Veolia"), Lockwood Andrews & Newnam ("LAN"), and the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"). These Defendants played an integral role in causing and prolonging the Flint Water Crisis and possess significant liability.

The Napoli Shkolnik legal team is happy we were able to obtain this settlement with the State of Michigan and seek to help not only those people we currently represent but ANY victim of the Flint Water Crisis.

Senior Partner Hunter J. Shkolnik, has been appointed as Co-Liaison Counsel for the Individual Plaintiffs in In Re: Flint Water Cases (5:16-cv-10444). "This is a major step towards obtaining justice for our clients and all the people of Flint, and we invite all unrepresented Flint Water Victims to reach out to us for assistance in filing a claim for compensation," says Mr. Shkolnik.

"The Flint community and children have suffered significantly; this settlement is the beginning of the process for healing and supporting this important community. However, our work is not done, and we invite all unrepresented Flint Water Victims to reach out to us for assistance in filing a claim for compensation," says Paul J. Napoli.

The team of experienced attorneys and support staff at Napoli Shkolnik PLLC include Paul Napoli and J.D. Simpson, Executive Director Hill Harper, Partner Louise Caro, and Associate Patrick Lanciotti, along with Paralegal Delna Kermani.

The Flint Water Crisis has devastated the City of Flint for six years, and the negative effects will impact generations to come. Through no fault of their own, the residents of Flint will suffer with learning disabilities and have to undergo medical treatments for their physical and emotional ailments.

