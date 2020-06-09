Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and Levy Konigsberg LLP File Elmiron Lawsuit Alleging Failure to Warn On Behalf of "Patient Zero" in Published Eye Injury Study

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and Levy Konigsberg LLP have filed a products liability lawsuit against the manufacturers of a prescription drug Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) for, among other things, failing to warn plaintiff Valerie Hull of the potential risk of developing serious eye and vision-related injuries.

The complaint was filed on behalf of Valerie Hull, a South Carolina resident, whose case was documented as "patient zero" in a published 2018 study conducted by Emory Eye Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Hull is represented by two nationally known attorneys (Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and Corey Stern of Levy Konigsberg LLP) who have teamed up in other litigations, including jointly leading the representation of thousands of injured children in the ongoing Flint Water Crisis litigation.

The complaint filed by Shkolnik and Stern on June 9, 2020 in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Middlesex County, names Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and several other Johnson & Johnson entities as well as Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., as the defendants who manufactured, marketed, and distributed Elmiron.

The case is Hull vs. Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al., Case No. MIDL003646-20.

Elmiron is commonly prescribed for the treatment of the bladder pain associated with interstitial cystitis (IC) and is also prescribed, less frequently, for osteoarthritis. Plaintiff Valerie Hull began taking Elmiron continuously from approximately 2001 until 2018. Unfortunately, as a result of long-term Elmiron use, Mrs. Hull suffers from serious visual injuries, including, but not limited to, changes in eye color pigment, severe vision degradation, loss of night vision, and pigmentary maculopathy.

After noticing changes in her vision, Mrs. Hull sought medical treatment and became a patient of Dr. Nieraj Jain, an ophthalmologist at Emory Eye Center in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2018, Dr. Jain and other researchers published their findings, based on Mrs. Hull and five others—all of whom displayed the same unique eye injuries, but only shared one common medication: Elmiron. Since the Emory study, other researchers and physicians have concluded there is an association between Elmiron use and an increased risk of serious visual complications.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of patients, mostly women, have used Elmiron. The drug continues to be sold without any warning label about potential eye or vision complications. In some studies, up to 24% percent of Elmiron users have been found to have the unique eye damage caused by Elmiron.

Attorney Hunter Shkolnik commented on the filing, stating, "Our clients have been using this drug for years yet to this day Johnson & Johnson refuses to warn of the risk of macular degeneration and blindness we hope these lawsuits will change that."

If you or a loved one has been prescribed Elmiron and are experiencing any type of vision impairment, we encourage you to contact us.

About Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is a national litigation firm providing representation to persons in mass tort, class action lawsuits and complex commercial cases, as well as victims of environmental contamination disasters, aviation accidents, defective prescriptions drugs and medical devices, asbestos-related illnesses, and other serious personal injury matters. With their principal offices in New York City and additional offices in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Washington DC as well as affiliates throughout the United States, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is readily available to clients.

About Levy Konigsberg LLP

Levy Konigsberg LLP (LK) has established itself as one of the nation's premier law firms, featuring highly acclaimed trial lawyers, who have won some of the nation's largest jury verdicts. With over 30 years of experience, the firm prides itself on the accomplishments attained by its lawyers in high-stakes cases involving mesothelioma, lead poisoning, sex abuse, defective pharmaceutical/medical device products, and whistleblower law.

LK has litigated and won precedent-setting cases and obtained highly publicized rulings and judgments, including some of the highest awards for our clients in numerous areas of litigation. As advocates for victims and their families, plaintiff's advocates, we pledge the best of our experience, skill, and resources to every client.

SOURCE Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

