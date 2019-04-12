Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Files Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Violations of New York State Labor Laws

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napoli Shkolnik filed a class action lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County on behalf of lead plaintiff Maria Vecchio and on behalf of all others similarly situated, against Quest Diagnostics Inc., ExamOne World Wide Inc., and ExamOne LLC. Our firm is also seeking to represent other current and former Mobile Examiners who worked for Quest and affiliated Quest entities within New York state and in other states. Our lawsuit alleges the following violations:

not paying New York minimum wage;

minimum wage; not reimbursing business expenses;

not paying overtime wages;

not paying spread of hours pay; and

not providing employees proper wage statements.

Ms. Vecchio and her attorneys believe that Quest and its subsidiaries have violated the above state laws. She is possibly one of thousands of New York employees who work or worked for Quest as Mobile Examiners and were not paid in accordance with state law. This action is presented as a class action on behalf of herself and all similarly affected individuals for violations of the state labor law.

If you worked for Quest as a Mobile Examiner within the past 6 years, and you believe your rights were violated as described above or in any other way, we encourage you to please call us at (212) 397-1000.

About the firm

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is a national litigation firm providing representation to plaintiffs in class actions and complex commercial litigation, as well as victims of environmental contamination disasters, aviation accidents, defective prescriptions drugs and medical devices, asbestos-related illnesses, and other serious personal injury matters. With their principal offices in New York City and additional offices in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Washington DC and affiliates through the United States, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is readily available to clients.

