Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Industry Recognized For Making A Difference

Inclusion in a "Best Law Firms" list requires consistent, positive feedback from clients and peers. Individuals in the legal community must consider expertise, whether or not they would refer a legal matter and if a firm is a worthy competitor. Equally important are the client responses that are collected; where cost-effectiveness and responsiveness are also reviewed.

"Every one of us at the firm works diligently to deliver on our Mission Statement to achieve results for our clients by providing excellent & compassionate client focused service and outstanding legal representation," shares Paul J. Napoli, Of Counsel. "To be recognized for our integrity and professionalism makes doing our job all the more rewarding."

About Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is a national litigation firm providing representation to persons in class action lawsuits and complex commercial cases, as well as victims of environmental contamination disasters, aviation accidents, defective prescriptions drugs and medical devices, asbestos-related illnesses, and other serious personal injury matters. With their principal offices in New York City and additional offices in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas, as well as affiliates throughout the United States, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC is readily available to clients.

