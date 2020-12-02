NAR Announces Promotion of Three Current Staff Members to Fill Vacant VP Roles

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® on Wednesday announced three promotions within its advocacy team, filling openings created from recent retirements.

Bryan Greene has been promoted to vice president of policy advocacy. He replaces Joe Ventrone, who in September announced his retirement after serving as a vice president for the nation's largest trade association since 2003.

Greene joined NAR in 2019 as its first director of fair housing, where he was tasked with implementing NAR's Accountability, Culture Change and Training (ACT) initiative. After leaving his post as the Department of Housing and Urban Development's top career official overseeing enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, Greene has helped NAR develop a comprehensive strategy to combat bias in America's real estate industry. In his new role, Greene will retain his fair housing portfolio while overseeing all of NAR's public policy and industry relations.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Harvard University.

Joe Harris has been promoted to vice president of government advocacy. He joined NAR in 2015 and most recently served as its director of federal legislative and political affairs, where his experience and years of relationships developed in Congress helped NAR navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris spent eight years on Capitol Hill handling diverse legislative portfolios for both Senator Joe Liberman (I-CT) and Congressman John Spratt (D-SC). He earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 2009.

Finally, Helen Devlin has been promoted to vice president of strategy. Devlin joined NAR in 2004, and previously served as its director of federal legislative and political affairs. She holds a Master's of Public Administration with a focus on public policy analysis from George Mason University.

Devlin has been a fixture on Capitol Hill since 1988, where she served as a chief of staff and legislative aide. Her knowledge of the House of Representatives has been invaluable as she implemented various reforms to NAR's advocacy group, including NAR's highly-successful "Call to Action" program, which improved communication and collaboration between NAR members and their elected representatives.

"This group fills out a dream team of talent and professionalism that will help solidify our advocacy group's position as the envy of Washington," said Shannon McGahn, chief advocacy officer of NAR. "Bryan, Joe and Helen are invaluable to our work with both lawmakers on Capitol Hill and regulators throughout this city, and I'm tremendously proud and excited to announce their promotions to these new and much-deserved roles."

"Bryan, Joe and Helen are exceptional and experienced leaders, and I am excited to see what they will accomplish in their new roles at NAR," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "I have received many compliments about our modernized and revamped advocacy operation, and these successes would not be possible without this team. With the foundation and strategic vision laid out by Bill Malkasian, Joe Ventrone and our new chief advocacy officer Shannon McGahn, we will have many more successes to celebrate in 2021 and beyond."

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

