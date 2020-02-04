NAR Calls on Realtors® Who Give Back to Apply for the 2020 Good Neighbor Awards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 70 percent of Realtors® volunteer in their community each month, according to the National Association of Realtors®' Community Aid and Real Estate report, released in December 2018. As part of NAR's commitment to supporting the humanitarian efforts of its 1.4 million members, the association announced today that it has begun accepting applications for the 2020 Good Neighbor Awards -- recognizing Realtors® who have made an extraordinary impact through volunteer service.

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization. The winners will be recognized at the 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in New Orleans, earning travel expenses to the conference and considerable media exposure for their cause. In addition to the winners, five honorable mentions will each receive a $2,500 grant.

"Nothing about this association makes me more proud than the fact NAR has honored over 200 Realtors® during the past 20 years for all of the work they have done to improve the lives of the people around them," says NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco. "The fact that NAR can support their important work by providing grant money and national exposure only further exemplifies the commitment that all Realtors® have made to their communities, clients and neighbors."

Since 2000, the Good Neighbor Awards program has donated more than $1.3 million to Realtor®-led nonprofits around the country. The awards program is supported by primary sponsor realtor.com and Wells Fargo.

"The Good Neighbor Awards inspire us to expand our horizons and make great things happen, which is why realtor.com® continues to support this program year after year," said realtor.com® Chief Marketing Officer Nate Johnson. Realtor.com is the Good Neighbor Awards' primary sponsor, and also sponsors the Web Choice Favorite, which awards additional grant money to the three finalists who get the most votes from the public. "While many people visit realtor.com to find their place in this world, Good Neighbors help make this world a better place."

Last year's Good Neighbor Awards winners contributed thousands of hours and raised millions of dollars for their respective causes. NAR celebrated the 20th year of the Good Neighbor Awards by announcing – to the surprise of the 2019 recipients – that the winners' grant awards would be doubled.

2019 Good Neighbor Awards Winner Mark Solomon, who builds "tiny homes" for homeless veterans, says that his nonprofit continues to benefit from the media exposure it earned as a result of his Good Neighbor Award recognition.

"The award has helped Veterans Community Project as we expand from our first community in Kansas City to around the country," says Solomon. "We are using those funds to help us build houses in Colorado, and plan to be housing homeless veterans there later this fall."

Nominees are chosen for the award based on their personal impact on the community through volunteer work. To be eligible, nominees must be NAR members in good standing. Good Neighbor Award entries must be received by Friday, May 8, 2020. For more details, judging criteria and the online nomination form, call 800-874-6500 or visit nar.realtor/gna.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers to the right local agent in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted partner, providing connections to transaction-ready consumers and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®.

Wells Fargo Home Lending is one of the nation's leading originators and the leading servicer of residential mortgages, offering home loans to consumers through the country's largest network of mortgage locations and bank branches, online, and via phone. With more than 4,500 Home Mortgage Consultants across the country, expanded digital capabilities, and products and programs for today's market, Wells Fargo is committed to meeting Realtor® expectations and homebuyer needs. Focused on paving a path to stability and financial success for underserved communities, Wells Fargo is a proud sponsor of both the Good Neighbor Awards program and Volunteering Works, both of which recognize the extraordinary contributions made by Realtors® in the communities where we, together, live and serve.

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

Related Links

https://www.realtor.com

