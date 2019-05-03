NAR Member Officially Appointed to Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Paul Yorkis was officially confirmed as a member of the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee. Yorkis, a 27-year member of the National Association of Realtors®, first learned of his potential appointment in Mid-March, but a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent Monday officially confirmed Yorkis' seat on the HCFAC. Yorkis also serves as a Federal Political Coordinator for NAR.

"We are extremely proud to see one of our own appointed to the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee," said NAR President John Smaby, a second-generation Realtor® and broker at Edina Realty in Edina, Minnesota. "Paul Yorkis has represented himself and his colleagues admirably throughout his career, serving as the Massachusetts State Board's President in 2017 and earning Realtor® of the Year acknowledgement from both the Massachusetts Association of Realtors® and the Greater Boston Association of Realtors® in 2011. Paul is exceedingly deserving of this new role, and we're confident that he will continue to positively shape the future of our industry as a member of the HCFAC."

HUD seeks out those with expertise in the real estate, mortgage and housing counseling industries in order to fill the panel's 12-seat board. As a member, Yorkis will provide recommendations and support to the HCFAC in the effort to help families obtain, sustain and improve their housing through a strong national network of HUD-approved counseling agencies and HUD certified counselors. Last year, NAR publicly supported Yorkis' appointment to the committee.

The Medway, MA Realtor® will commence his official responsibilities later this month in Washington, D.C., as HUD conducts orientation sessions and an official HCFAC meeting on May 21 and 22.

