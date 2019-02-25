Naranga Announces New Franchise Sales as a Service Offering

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naranga, a leader in franchise management software announces a Franchise Sales as a Service offering to complement its lead management solution.

Naranga has four main components to make this work for the franchisors that would rather focus on their core business, than selling franchises.

Lead Management Software - With Auto Text Reply

Success Analytics by Lead Source

Multiple Digital Marketing Products

A Team of Proven Franchise Sales Professionals

"Leveraging the data in our lead management solution quickly tells us which lead sources work best for our individual clients. This allows us to optimize lead generation marketing dollars based on facts, not assumptions. The days of having to call hundreds of cold leads to land one deal are over. Targeted digital marketing will provide higher quality leads that will be immediately worked by our bench of top franchise sales professionals," said George Duffield, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Naranga.

Michael Moore, former Franchise Sales Development Leader at Honey Baked Ham said, "This is a natural evolution for Naranga. They have the clients, the marketing partners and their lead management solution which allows them to provide yet another service to make the lives easier for their franchise clients. I've always seen them as the fresh option in this industry and I am excited to assist them with this franchise sales as a service offering."

Naranga has added over 200 clients in the last two years alone. Providing higher quality leads and franchise sales as a service allows their clients to focus on brand standards at their current locations and leave the sales process and lead generation to Naranga and its proven partners.

About Naranga

Naranga, a leading franchise technology provider, delivers software solutions that help businesses scale, at any size. Naranga has over 250 clients representing over 300 brands. Their software enhances overall operations, lead management, brand standards/field auditing and local marketing. Clients turn to Naranga when support, scalability, visibility and brand consistency are their top priorities. For more information, visit the website at naranga.com.

