Naranga Expands Outsourcing Options For Franchise Clients With nCare BPO Services

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For franchise brands wanting to reduce costs by outsourcing key back-of-office operations, Naranga® is now offering a variety of new programs including customer support, call center services, chargeback handling and more through its new nCare BPO Solutions.

"Success in franchising depends on consistent systems, and our new BPO solutions will allow our clients to focus on growing their franchise businesses while our experienced technology specialists handle their back-office needs," said Naranga President and COO Dmitry Simonov. "Adding affordable BPO services to our portfolio allows us to engage with our partners on an even deeper level by using our expert knowledge to directly handle a wide variety of critical operations for them."

Naranga's extensive line of nCare BPO services include call center services, order processing, chargebacks management, dispute resolution, record keeping and 24/7 franchisee support.

"The COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the need of strong technology solutions to serve customers," said Simonov. "By outsourcing these BPO services, franchise companies can offer state-of-the-art capabilities at affordable prices with the knowledge that there is a world-class support team behind them."

More information about Naranga's BPO software and operations support is available at naranga.com/bpo.

About Naranga

Naranga, a franchise management software provider, delivers solutions that help businesses scale, at any size. Naranga has over 250 clients representing over 300 brands. Their software enhances overall operations, lead management, brand standards/field auditing, and employee training. Clients turn to Naranga when support, scalability, visibility, and brand consistency are their top priorities. More information on Naranga, its products and services is available at naranga.com.

