Narrative Data Streaming Platform First to Offer Access to Webbula's Comprehensive Audience Data Solution for Hashed Email Campaigns

Narrative Data Streaming Platform offers access to the Webbula Audience Data solution for hashed emails.

Narrative's Data Streaming Platform connects data users to data originators, such as Webbula, directly, and gives them the tools, automations, and workflows to make data transactions transparent, fast, and cost-effective. The Webbula Audience Data solution aggregates data, based on self-identified cross-channel behaviors, not modeled assumptions, from more than 110 different sources, including publisher partners, transactional events, social media, surveys, and other data providers. Webbula's data solution covers a number of strategic data segments, including Demographics, B2B, Automotive, Consumer Interests, Political and Financial.

"This partnership with Webbula will give our users the ability to better capitalize on the growing use of hashed emails with current and reliable data to deliver the most relevant ads at the right time to the most appropriate customers and prospects," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "We are looking forward to growing this relationship with Webbula further to better equip businesses for multichannel marketing opportunities that lie ahead."

"Our partnership with Narrative empowers brands, publishers, and platforms to pivot beyond cookies and MAIDs while retaining the same access to Webbula's quality audiences at scale," said Douglas Egeth, chief operating officer, Webbula. "Narrative is the first external data platform that offers access to Webbula's Age, Gender, ID Mapping, and Device Characteristics using hashed email directly."

To learn more about the Narrative and Webbula partnership, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/webbula .

About Webbula

For over a decade, customers have trusted Webbula to help them overcome complex data challenges and is the undisputed leader in email hygiene, data enhancement, audience targeting, and identity-driven data solutions. Proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, truth in data is at the heart of everything we stand for and will always be our passion. To learn more about Webbula, visit webbula.com .

About Narrative

Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.

