NAR's HouseLogic Website Wins Two Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards for Design & Content

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors®' consumer facing website, HouseLogic, is the winner of two prestigious Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, presented by Folio Magazine. These accolades are among the most esteemed of its kind in the publishing industry. HouseLogic content covers home buying, selling, improvement, maintenance, taxes, finance and insurance issues helping users get the most value and enjoyment out of their home ownership experience.

HouseLogic's article series, "They Did It. You Can Do It. New Home Buyers Tell All," won the Consumer, Shelter/Home/Garden Best Article Series category. In these stories, NAR interviewed recent, first-time home buyers from across the country about their buying journey. Each feature included the buyers' own observations about how their Realtor® helped them through the multi-step process along with original photography. Other consumer publications that won for article series in their respective categories include, "Anglers Journal," "Boys Scouts of America," "ESPN, The Magazine," and "Readers Digest".

HouseLogic was also recognized as a winner in the Consumer, Website/Shelter/Home/Garden category. Other website winners include, WebMD, Afar, NatGeokids.com, and BaltimoreMagazine.com.

"We are extremely proud that HouseLogic is the recipient of these prestigious awards. The site showcases the critical work Realtors® do every day to help clients navigate the home buying process," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "This content provides our members with another tangible way to demonstrate their value to consumers and is an example of our effective consumer digital outreach."

HouseLogic is a free source of information and tools from NAR designed to help Realtors® ensure their clients and U.S. consumers make smart and timely decisions about their homes.

