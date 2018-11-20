NAS Investment Solutions Announces Late December Closing of DST-Structured, 1031 Exchange Property Investment Opportunity

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions, a company managed by one of the country's leading investment property management teams, is on schedule to close on its latest DST-structured property in late December, 2018.

Eligible for a 1031 Exchange, the Class-A, industrial office property represents an attractive triple net lease investment opportunity for accredited investors. The property investment is structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and features a single tenant with an A+ credit rating by S&P Global. The property's Northwest Arkansas location is the tenant's U.S. headquarters, supporting over 30 offices throughout North America and is a subsidiary of a Fortune top 10 company.

Recently constructed in 2015, the property's structure is a 30,339 square-foot building. The industrial office property is centrally located in one of the fastest growing economic regions in the Country, according to a report by IHS Global Insight for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

"This Class-A, DST-structured property represents a passive investment opportunity for investors who are in cash and looking for a 1031 Exchange property that will close in less than 30 days," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions. "Our experienced, investment property management team was squarely focused on judiciously underwriting this investment."

About NAS Investment Solutions

NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS) was established to leverage the company's vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The NASIS team is comprised of commercial real estate executives that have managed property investments for thousands of investors at over a hundred properties. While working with National Asset Services since 2008, the team has managed and delivered $470,000,000 in Investor distributions.

About National Asset Services

National Asset Services (NAS) is a commercial real estate management company that works with over 90 investment groups in properties of a nationwide portfolio valued at over $2 billion. In addition to managing a 30,829 square-foot office property in Bentonville, AR. The company manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide-range of asset management capabilities. They include: Real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

For more information about NAS and NASIS, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

