NASA Administrator Available to Speak with Media at Paris Air Show

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be available to speak with media during the International Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 18, in Le Bourget, France.

Bridenstine will answer questions from media beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Paris time) at the Launchpad Presentation Stage in the USA Partnership Pavilion, Hall 3, B79. To participate, media must RSVP by 5 p.m. (Paris time) Monday, June 17, to Matthew Rydin at matthew.m.rydin@nasa.gov.

Bridenstine will discuss NASA's plans to go to the Moon through the Artemis program, as part of the agency's larger, sustainable Moon to Mars exploration approach. He will also discuss the NASA's international partnerships, which will unify nations in a common mission, create new economic opportunities, and inspire generations.

SOURCE NASA

