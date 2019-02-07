NASA Administrator Hosts Media, Industry Forum on Lunar Exploration Plans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to its headquarters in Washington Thursday, Feb. 14, to learn more about agency partnership opportunities with American companies to develop reusable systems that can land astronauts on the Moon.

Events will begin with a media roundtable at 12:30 p.m. EST with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, William Gerstenmaier, associate administrator of the agency's Human Exploration and Operations Missions Directorate, and Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate. The roundtable will be streamed live at www.nasa.gov/live.

At 1:30 p.m., Bridenstine will kick off an industry forum with remarks, followed by Gerstenmaier, who will provide an overview of the agency's lunar human architecture solicitation requests. These remarks will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website, as well as Facebook Live, Twitch TV, YouTube, and Twitter/Periscope.

Media who would like to participate in the roundtable in person or by phone must send a request with their name, affiliation and phone number by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, to Cheryl Warner at cheryl.m.warner@nasa.gov. The full agenda and registration details for industry representatives are available online.

As the next step under Space Policy Directive-1, NASA will work with industry to study and refine the agency's approach to landing on the Moon. This includes using a system of three separate elements that will provide astronauts transportation, landing and safe return. A key aspect of this proposed approach is to use the Gateway in lunar orbit for journeys to and from the surface of the Moon.

The agency published a solicitation Thursday inviting American companies to discuss specific opportunities within these activities and submit proposals. The first phase of proposals are due March 25, and the agency anticipates making initial partnership selections in May.

NASA will lead an innovative and sustainable program of exploration with commercial and international partners to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities.

To learn more about the agency's Moon to Mars exploration plans, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

