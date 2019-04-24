NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Announced as Keynote Speaker at ISS R&D Conference

Since Administrator Bridenstine joined NASA there have been significant gains in commercial engagement on the orbiting laboratory through the joint ISS National Laboratory and NASA partnership. Notably, more than 70% of the research payloads flown to the ISS National Lab in fiscal year 2018 had significant private-sector contributions. Additionally, U.S. companies manage 14 commercially-operated facilities on the ISS that are available for use by a diverse customer base. In total, ISS National Lab has brought in more than $150 million in external, non-NASA funds for research and development.

"The partnership between NASA and the ISS National Laboratory is critical," said Bridenstine. "Together, in microgravity, we are advancing commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, benefiting humankind with scientific and technological breakthroughs, and inspiring the next generation through the mission of the International Space Station. I am honored to have been asked to speak at the ISS Research and Development Conference and am looking forward to this tremendous opportunity."

"We are honored that Administrator Bridenstine will join us at the marquee microgravity research conference," said ISS National Lab President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joseph Vockley. "His presence at this year's ISS Research and Development Conference demonstrates NASA's commitment to advancing the potential of the orbiting laboratory to drive new discoveries, collaborations, and business opportunities."

Prior to becoming NASA administrator, Bridenstine served in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. In Congress, he led bipartisan efforts to improve government acquisition of space capabilities and enhance public-private partnerships to return humans to space. In April 2016, Bridenstine introduced the American Space Renaissance Act (H.R. 4945), comprehensive reform legislation with provisions affecting national security, civil, and commercial space policy. Before his election to Congress, Bridenstine served the country as a highly decorated Naval Aviator flying combat missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Registration for the 2019 ISS Research and Development Conference is now open. To learn more, including how to register, please visit: http://www.issconference.org/.

About the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory:

In 2005, Congress designated the U.S. portion of the ISS as the nation's newest national laboratory to optimize its use for improving quality of life on Earth, promoting collaboration among diverse users, and advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. This unique laboratory environment is available for use by non-NASA U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The ISS National Lab manages access to the permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space.

Media Contact: Patrick O'Neill

(904) 806-0035

PONeill@ISSNationalLab.org

SOURCE International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory