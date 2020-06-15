NASA Administrator, New Head of Human Spaceflight Host Media Teleconference

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Friday, June 19, to introduce Kathy Lueders, the newly selected associate administrator of the agency's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.

Prior to her appointment as the head of NASA's human spaceflight office, Lueders served as the program manager for the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Since 2014, she has worked with private industry to develop, test and fly next-generation American human space transportation systems to low-Earth orbit, including to the International Space Station.

