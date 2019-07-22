NASA Administrator Remembers Mission Control Pioneer Chris Kraft

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the passing of Chris Kraft, who died Monday in Houston at the age of 95:

"America has truly lost a national treasure today with the passing of one of NASA's earliest pioneers – flight director Chris Kraft. We send our deepest condolences to the Kraft family.

"Chris was one of the core team members that helped our nation put humans in space and on the Moon, and his legacy is immeasurable. Chris' engineering talents were put to work for our nation at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, before NASA even existed, but it was his legendary work to establish mission control as we know it for the earliest crewed space flights that perhaps most strongly advanced our journey of discovery. From that home base, America's achievements in space were heard across the globe, and our astronauts in space were anchored to home even as they accomplished unprecedented feats.

"Once comparing his complex work as a flight director to a conductor's, Kraft said, 'The conductor can't play all the instruments--he may not even be able to play any one of them. But, he knows when the first violin should be playing, and he knows when the trumpets should be loud or soft, and when the drummer should be drumming. He mixes all this up and out comes music. That's what we do here.'

"Chris was flight director at some of the most iconic moments of space history, as humans first orbited the Earth and stepped outside of an orbiting spacecraft. For his work, he was awarded the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal by President John F. Kennedy. Chris later led the Johnson Space Center, known then as the Manned Spacecraft Center, as our human exploration work reached for new heights following the Apollo Program. We stand on his shoulders as we reach deeper into the solar system, and he will always be with us on those journeys."

