NASA Administrator Statement on Passing of George H.W. Bush

"NASA and the nation mourn the passing of President George Herbert Walker Bush, a leader who was a passionate advocate for space and the power of hope.

President Bush's long service to our nation, as a congressman, ambassador, director of Central Intelligence, and as an aviator in World War II even before assuming his duties as commander in chief, have left a long and enduring legacy.

The president's Space Exploration Initiative helped us to think big and long-term about space. His impassioned vision of "a journey into tomorrow – a journey to another planet – a manned mission to Mars," helped sustain NASA's early work on the International Space Station, and it still can be felt in our ongoing efforts to send humans farther into the solar system to live and work for extended periods.

The President noted it was humanity's destiny to explore, and America's destiny to lead. We salute this great American leader, who challenged us to chart a course for the future to benefit all humanity."

