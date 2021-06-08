NASA Administrator Statement on US Innovation and Competitiveness Act

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the following statement Tuesday after the Senate passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness Act:

"The U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness Act, which includes the NASA authorization bill, is an investment in scientific research and technological innovation that will help ensure the U.S. continues to lead in space and sets us on a path to execute many landings on the Moon in this decade. I applaud the Senate passage of the bill and look forward to working with the House to see it passed into law."

