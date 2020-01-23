NASA Announces Two Media Briefings on Latest Solar Mission

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) scientists will discuss Solar Orbiter, the agencies' collaboration set to launch next month on its journey to the Sun, during two media teleconferences on Monday, Jan. 27.

A Spanish-language briefing will begin at 11 a.m. EST. An English-language briefing will begin at 2 p.m.

During the briefings, mission experts will discuss Solar Obiter's uniquely tilted orbit, how the mission will capture the first images of the Sun's north and south poles, and its ability to tackle major solar mysteries with its suite of 10 different instruments.

Participants in the Spanish-language briefing are:

Teresa Nieves-Chinchilla , NASA deputy project scientist for Solar Orbiter at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

, NASA deputy project scientist for Solar Orbiter at the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Yaireska Collado-Vega, space weather forecasting team lead, Community Coordinated Modeling Center at Goddard

Luís Sanchez, head of development of science operations for Solar Orbiter at ESA's European Space Astronomy Centre in Madrid, Spain

Participants in the English-language briefing are:

Nicola Fox , director of the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

, director of the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Chris St. Cyr , former NASA project scientist for the mission at Goddard

, former NASA project scientist for the mission at Goddard Yannis Zouganelis , ESA deputy project scientist for Solar Orbiter at the European Space Astronomy Centre in Madrid

