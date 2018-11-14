NASA, Aquila Launch Employee Fitness & Wellness Program

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila is pleased to announce a partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to focus on employees' health and fitness. NASA has awarded a multi-year contract to Aquila to implement a health and wellness program for its employees.

Aquila President & CEO Yvan Miklin said he's honored to serve NASA employees.

"We are looking forward to supporting the women and men behind the space exploration program," Miklin said. "Good health is about fitness, but it's also about positive lifestyle change and building a support system. The leaders at NASA recognize that Aquila's unique approach addresses the whole person and has a history of measurable results."

The Aquila-NASA employee wellbeing partnership will be supported by the guidelines from the NASA's Office of the Chief Health and Medical Officer . The OCHMO oversees the health of astronauts participating in manned space travel, as well as health and wellness offerings for the space program's more than 18,000 employees. While space travel tests the limits of human endurance, Miklin said Aquila's primary focus will be the everyday health and wellbeing of the NASA employee population.

"The way Aquila approaches fitness and health is different because it's customized to the individual," Miklin said. "Our goal is to start a different kind of conversation with employees about their health – one that honors where they are on their unique journey and uses proven techniques and data to help them achieve their goals."

For nearly a quarter of a century, Aquila has specialized in fitness center design, management and programming, employee wellness programs and employee engagement. The Aquila model provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

SOURCE Aquila

Related Links

http://aquilaltd.com

