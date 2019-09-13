NASA Astronaut, Researchers to Visit Boston to Highlight International Space Station

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronaut and Massachusetts-native Dr. Richard Linnehan, along with representatives from NASA and the U.S. International Space Station (ISS) National Lab, will visit Boston September 17 - 19 to share research opportunities onboard the space station as part of NASA's Destination Station initiative.

Destination Station is an effort dedicated to sharing and highlighting opportunities for research aboard the International Space Station. Since 2000, the International Space Station has enabled more than 2,400 researchers to conduct more than 2,000 innovative experiments in the areas of biology and biotechnology, human health, space and physical science and technology.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Linnehan, NASA and National Lab representatives will be at the MIT Samberg Conference Center for MIT-IBM AI Watson Lab's Second Annual AI Research Week. Interview opportunities are available upon conclusion of the event at 3 p.m. EDT.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Linnehan, NASA and National Lab representatives will be at Boston University. The public is invited to join as Linnehan shares his experiences in space, and can RSVP here.

Media interested in interviewing Linnehan or other NASA personnel should contact Shaneequa Vereen at shaneequa.y.vereen@nasa.gov or 832-551-9232. Additional media opportunities are available upon request.

As a testbed for deep space exploration, the space station is helping us learn how to keep astronauts healthy during long-duration space travel and demonstrating technologies for human and robotic exploration beyond low-Earth orbit, to the Moon and Mars. This work is informing NASA's efforts to land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024 as part of the agency's Artemis lunar exploration program.

Find NASA Astronaut Richard Linnehan's bio here:

https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/linnehan_richard.pdf

Learn more about the International Space Station and its crews here:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

For more information on the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory:

http://www.iss-casis.org

For more on NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/artemis

