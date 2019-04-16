NASA Astronaut, Researchers Visit Austin to Highlight International Space Station

HOUSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronaut Stephanie Wilson, along with representatives from NASA and the U.S. International Space Station (ISS) National Lab, will visit Austin from April 23 to 25 as part of NASA's efforts to share research opportunities aboard the station.

Destination Station is an effort dedicated to sharing and highlighting opportunities for research aboard the International Space Station. Since 2000, the International Space Station has enabled more than 2,400 researchers to conduct more than 2,000 innovative experiments in the areas of biology and biotechnology, human health, space and physical science and technology.

On Tuesday, April 23, Wilson and other representatives from NASA and the ISS National Lab will visit 3M Austin at 6801 River Place Blvd. At 10:30 a.m., Wilson will share insights from living and working in space with the company's employees. Employees and local schoolchildren including home schoolers and those from nearby high school will have an opportunity to tour NASA's Destination Station Driven to Explore mobile exhibit. Media are invited to view the presentation and talk with station research experts.

On Wednesday, April 24, Wilson and NASA and National Lab representatives will visit Austin Community College Highland Campus at 6101 Highland Campus Drive. Interview opportunities are available at noon.

Media interested in the opportunity at 3M or ACC should contact Rachel Kraft at Rachel.h.kraft@nasa.gov. Other interview opportunities are available upon request.

A veteran of three space shuttle missions, STS-121 in 2006, STS-120 in 2007, and STS-131 in 2010, Wilson has logged more than 42 days in space, and is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

