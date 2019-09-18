NASA Awards $2.3 Million in Fellowships to US Universities for Aviation, Planetary, Space Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded fellowships to 14 minority-serving institutions through its Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) and five majority institutions through its Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate (ARMD), all totaling $2.3 million, to support graduate student research.

The university projects funded by these fellowships represent the highest levels of the innovative breadth and depth of research and contribute directly to the nation's aviation and space priorities, including America's return to the Moon through the Artemis program.

The recipient institutions of MUREP fellowships are:

The University of California, Riverside

The University of Minnesota (two awards)

(two awards) University of New Mexico

University of Texas, Arlington

University of California, Irvine

University of Maryland

University of Washington, Seattle

Montclair State University

Florida International University

New Mexico State University

University of Hawaii Systems

Systems University of Houston System

System San Diego State University Foundation

The recipient institutions of ARMD fellowships are:

University of Florida

Ohio State University

Pennsylvania State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Pennsylvania State University

The awards provide for the augmentation of each award with the possibility of a fourth-year extension based on an institution's ability to expand on the previous years' accomplishments, offering further opportunities to infuse new research into NASA's work in the areas of science and aeronautics, and providing a timeline conducive to aiding the agency's forward momentum with lunar missions. The agency's lunar exploration plans are based on a multifaceted approach, first landing astronauts on the Moon by 2024 and then establishing a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028 as a way to prepare to send astronauts to Mars.

