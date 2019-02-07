NASA Awards Contract for End-user IT Services, Technologies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded Leidos of Reston, Virginia, a contract for information technology (IT) end-user services to support the agency's headquarters, centers and other performance sites.

NASA End-user Services & Technologies (NEST) is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that has a maximum value of $2.9 billion and includes a two-year, three-month base period followed by a two-year option, one-year option, and five one-year award term options that would extend the period of performance to May 31, 2029.

NASA personnel use IT to support the agency's core business, scientific, research and computational activities. Leidos will provide, manage, secure and maintain these essential IT services for the agency. The NEST contract will establish a long-term outsourcing arrangement with the commercial sector to provide and manage most of NASA's personal computing hardware, agency standard software, mobile IT services, peripherals and accessories, associated end-user services and supporting infrastructure.

Services provided under the NEST contract will be managed by the End-User Services Program Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The NASA Shared Service Center (NSSC) will administer the NEST contract. The NSSC performs select business activities for all NASA centers in financial management, human resources, enterprise IT, procurement and business support services.

