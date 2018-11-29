NASA Awards Optical Telescope Assembly for Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope Mission

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to Harris Corporation of Rochester, New York, for the Optical Telescope Assembly (OTA) for the agency's Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) mission.

The total value of this cost-plus-award-fee contract is approximately $195.9 million. The period of performance runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 1, 2025.

Harris Corporation will provide the personnel, services, materials, equipment and facilities necessary to build, refurbish or modify the OTA, as required, to meet WFIRST performance requirements. The efforts include fabricating, as necessary, aligning, testing, verifying and delivering the telescope to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The contractor also will provide post-delivery support for both the observatory integration and test program, as well as for in-orbit observatory checkout and commissioning.

The work will be performed at the contractor's facility in Rochester, New York, and at Goddard.

For information about NASA's WFIRST mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/wfirst

SOURCE NASA

