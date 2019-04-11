'NASA Day in Montgomery' to Highlight Alabama's Role in Leading America Back to the Moon; Media Invited

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will visit Montgomery, Alabama, Thursday, April 18, to spread the word about the importance of the state's role in urgently leading America back to the Moon and to inspire the next generations of engineers, scientists and explorers during Alabama Aerospace Week.

Media are invited to hear NASA Marshall Center Director Jody Singer and NASA Astronaut Joseph Acaba speak to students of Pike Road Middle School, located at 4710 Pike Road, in Pike Road, Alabama, about the importance of the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The event will be at 1:40 p.m. CDT in the school's auditorium. At the conclusion of remarks, Singer and Acaba will offer a brief media availability.

Throughout the day, Singer, Acaba and other NASA team members will meet with state leaders, lawmakers and the public at the Alabama State Capitol.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., NASA exhibits will be displayed outside the Alabama State House on Washington Street to give the public a look at work underway on NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and other NASA projects. Featured will be a space shuttle main engine test engine -- similar to the RS-25 engines that will be used to power SLS -- and exhibits celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969 -- one of humanity's greatest achievements.

Alabama Aerospace Week recognizes the significant contributions the aerospace industry makes to Alabama's economy and its citizens. Media interested in NASA interviews or attending NASA events during the week should contact Angela Storey at angela.storey@nasa.gov or 256-714-4370.

For more information about Marshall, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/marshall

