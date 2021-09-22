NASA, FAA Invite Media to Briefing on Air Traffic Control Updates

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a virtual briefing for media Tuesday, Sept., 28 at 1 p.m. EDT to discuss efforts to improve the sustainability of aviation through the demonstration of more efficient airport operations, contributing to the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to tackle climate change.

Panelists will include NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, as well as several leading airport and airline partner representatives.

Over the past five years, NASA's Airspace Technology Demonstration 2 (ATD-2) project, which ends Thursday, Sept. 30, has demonstrated numerous benefits using new Integrated Arrival, Departure, and Surface (IADS) technology at both the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The agency has transferred technology and knowledge from these demonstrations to the FAA for nationwide implementation.

The ATD-2 IADS system improves the predictability and efficiency of surface operations at the nation's busiest airports through time-based metering of departures, tools for scheduling departures into busy overhead traffic flows, and improved sharing of flight operations information among various airport stakeholders.

