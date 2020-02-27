NASA Glenn Announces Public Tours of World-Class Research Facilities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center is offering 45-minute guided tours once a month from April through October. The tours will provide an inspiring, behind-the-scenes look at America's world-class research facilities.

Glenn tours are free and open to the public, ages 10 and older. Tour stops are listed below and reservations are required. The tours in April through September will take place at Glenn's Lewis Field in Cleveland.

Aero-Acoustic Propulsion Laboratory (AAPL) is a world-class facility for conducting aero-propulsion noise reduction research. Credit: NASA

On each tour, visitors will explore a laboratory and see where scientists and engineers conduct research to develop propulsion, power and communications technologies for NASA's aeronautics and space missions. At the end of each tour, guests will visit Glenn's Gift Shop.

NASA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of a continuous human presence on the International Space Station this year. Four tours will feature facilities that contributed to the success of the space station. They are marked below with an *.

Tour Stops:

*April 4, Electric Propulsion and Power Lab, where researchers test spacecraft power and propulsion systems.

May 2, Aero-Acoustic Propulsion Laboratory, where some of the world's most advanced aircraft noise-reduction ideas are developed and tested.

June 6, 8x6 Supersonic Wind Tunnel, where researchers test models for the next generation of supersonic aircraft.

*July 11, Graphics & Visualization (GVIS) Laboratory and the Reconfigurable User-interface & Virtual Reality Exploration (GRUVE) Laboratory. Come see things in a different light!

*Aug. 8, Zero Gravity Research Facility, where researchers test payloads in free fall for five seconds, dropping over 400 feet.

Sept. 12, Simulated Lunar Operations (SLOPE) Laboratory, where rover components are tested for their ability to navigate and investigate planetary surfaces.

*October tour date and location to be announced.

Access to the Saturday tour program is limited to U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents. Other security restrictions apply. Most tour stops are wheelchair accessible. See Glenn Tours for details.

Throughout the year, the public can also visit the Great Lakes Science Center in downtown Cleveland, home to the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, where you'll find interactive exhibits, space galleries and fun for the whole family.

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

