NASA Highlights Innovation, Technology at Virtual SciTech Forum

News provided by

NASA

Jan 05, 2021, 12:36 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from across NASA will participate in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) SciTech Forum beginning Monday, Jan. 11. NASA and Artemis Team astronaut Stephanie Wilson, agency leaders, and researchers will participate in various panels and technical sessions during the eight-day event. Topics range from diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to innovations in space technology, aeronautics, and more.

Among the various panels, spacecraft propellant experts from government and industry will present on the future of "green" propellants Monday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. EST. The panel will recap the successful in-space demonstration of a low-toxic monopropellant and the compatible propulsion technologies and discuss the path for infusing the system into future missions.

For media registration and other information, contact Rebecca Gray with AIAA communications at [email protected] or 804-397-5270.

For a complete and up-to-date schedule for the 2021 SciTech Forum, visit:

https://www.aiaa.org/SciTech/program

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

Also from this source

NASA to Air Departure of Upgraded SpaceX Cargo Dragon from Space...

University Students Present Ideas to Shed Light on Unexplored...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics