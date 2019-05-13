NASA Highlights Moon 2024 Mission with FY 2020 Budget Amendment

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine sent a video message to agency employees Monday about the president's fiscal year 2020 budget amendment, which will support accelerated plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024.

To watch the video, go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Vgzz2_2-84

NASA is sending astronauts to the Moon and then on to Mars, in a measured, sustainable way. The direction from Space Policy Directive-1 builds on the hard work NASA is doing on its Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, agency efforts to enable commercial partners, its work with international partners at the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit, and what NASA learns from its current robotic missions at the Moon and Mars. Learn more at:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars

