NASA Highlights New Findings, Upcoming Missions at Virtual AGU Meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and researchers from around the world will present new findings on a wide range of Earth and space science topics at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), Dec. 1-17, held virtually this year. Media registration is open for the event.

Briefing topics include: new insights into the Sun and what we have learned so far from the Solar Orbiter mission, what remote sensing data has revealed about environmental trends emerging due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an update on Jupiter's cyclones from the Juno mission, lessons learned from studying life in Earth's atmosphere and how they could apply to Venus, and a roundtable about the agency's upcoming asteroid missions and activities.

Agency scientists and their colleagues who use NASA research capabilities also will present noteworthy findings during scientific sessions that are open to registered media.

The agency also will host a virtual exhibit at AGU, which will feature a Science Theater, live chat times, the NASA Science calendar, specially curated resources, and more. The exhibit will be open Dec. 1-17 with virtually staffed days Dec. 7-11.

NASA presentations will be available throughout the week shortly after they are made. For a complete and up-to-date schedule of briefings and media participation information, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/agu

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

https://www.nasa.gov

