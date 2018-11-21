NASA Highlights Science on Next Resupply Mission to International Space Station

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 28, to discuss select science investigations launching on the next SpaceX commercial resupply flight to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is targeting Dec. 4 for launch of its Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) in Florida.

Participants in the briefing will be:

Hsiao Smith , deputy director for technical of the Satellite Servicing Projects Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland , will discuss the Robotic Refueling Mission-3 to demonstrate the storage and transfer of liquid methane in space for the first time.

, principal investigator for the Molecular Muscle investigation, and a professor at University of , Department of Sport and Health Sciences in the , will discuss research to examine the molecular causes of muscle abnormalities during spaceflight in order to establish effective countermeasures. Ralph Dubayah , principal investigator for Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation (GEDI) at the Joint Global Carbon Cycle Center in College Park, Maryland , will discuss an investigation to test high-quality laser ranging observations of the Earth's forests and topography required to advance the understanding of important carbon and water cycling processes, biodiversity, and habitat.

, principal investigator for Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation (GEDI) at the Joint Global Carbon Cycle Center in , will discuss an investigation to test high-quality laser ranging observations of the Earth's forests and topography required to advance the understanding of important carbon and water cycling processes, biodiversity, and habitat. Vic Keasler , Director of Research, Development and Engineering at Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company, will discuss an investigation to examine the rate of corrosion on carbon steel materials caused by films made up of microorganisms on Earth and in space.

, Director of Research, Development and Engineering at Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company, will discuss an investigation to examine the rate of corrosion on carbon steel materials caused by films made up of microorganisms on Earth and in space. Jahaun Azadmanesh, a doctoral student at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska , will discuss the Perfect Crystals investigation which aims to help understand how an antioxidant protein helps protect the human body from oxidizing radiation and oxidants created as a byproduct of metabolism.

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Kathryn Hambleton at 202-358-1100 or kathryn.hambleton@nasa.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 27, for dial-in information.

Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will carry crew supplies, scientific research and hardware to the orbiting laboratory to support the Expedition 57 and 58 crews for the 16th contracted mission by SpaceX under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract.



For launch countdown coverage, NASA's launch blog, and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/spacex

