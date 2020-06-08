NASA Highlights Student Participants in Spacesuit Technology Challenge

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to attend virtual student presentations for the NASA Spacesuit User Interface Technology for Students (NASA SUITS) challenge at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 11.

NASA SUITS, one of NASA's Artemis Student Challenges, tasks teams of college and university students to design and create spacesuit information displays within augmented reality environments. The challenge provides students with an authentic engineering design experience that will engage them in the innovative science critical to NASA's Artemis program, which will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.The students' work with the challenge may improve how astronauts communicate with mission control on the ground as they perform moonwalks. These human-autonomy enabling technologies are necessary for the increased demands of lunar surface exploration.

Media will be able to view the presentations using Microsoft Teams collaborations software and will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentations. Media who wish to attend virtually must contact Wendy Avedisian in the newsroom at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, either by phone at 281-483-5111 or e-mail at [email protected] for instructions on how to join.

Student teams participating in the 2020 challenge include:

Boise State University in Boise, Idaho

in Chapman University in Orange, California

in Columbia University in New York City

in Duquesne University in Pittsburgh

in Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts

in Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore

in Kent University in Ohio

University in Norco College in Norco, California

College in North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina

in Riverside City College in Riverside, California

City College in Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico

in Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey

in Texas A&M University in College Station , Texas

, University of Akron in Akron, Ohio

in University of Baltimore

University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida

in University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Michigan in Ann Arbor , Michigan

, University of North Texas in Denton, Texas

in Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia

Artemis Student Challenges are managed by the NASA's Office of STEM Engagement. The program helps support the agency education policy of using NASA's unique missions and programs to engage and encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering, and math careers.

To learn more about NASA SUITS, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem/artemis.html

For more information about NASA's STEM Engagement programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem/

