NASA Invites Media to 18th SpaceX Cargo Launch to Space Station

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the launch of the next SpaceX delivery of NASA supplies, equipment and science investigations to the International Space Station .

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch in July on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) in Florida. This will be the company's 18th mission under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract.

Media prelaunch and launch activities will take place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and neighboring CCAFS. Credentialing deadlines are as follows:

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 4:30 p.m. EDT Sunday , June 9, for access to CCAFS or by 4:30 p.m. Sunday , June 30, for access to Kennedy media activities only.

, June 9, for access to CCAFS or by , June 30, for access to Kennedy media activities only. U.S. media must apply by 4:30 p.m. Sunday , June 30.

All media accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

For questions about accreditation, please email ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov . For other questions, contact Kennedy's newsroom at 321-867-2468.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology and human innovation that demonstrates new technologies and enables research not possible on Earth. The space station has been occupied continuously since November 2000. In that time, more than 230 people and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft have visited the orbiting laboratory.

The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in exploration, including missions to the Moon by 2024 and on to Mars. Space station research also provides opportunities for other U.S. government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions to conduct microgravity research that leads to new technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth.



For launch countdown coverage, NASA's launch blog, and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/spacex

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

