NASA Invites Media to Cover InSight Mars Landing Activities at Jet Propulsion Laboratory

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to apply for credentials to cover activities at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for the landing of the agency's Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) mission on Mars at about noon PST Nov. 26.

JPL, located in Pasadena, California, manages the mission and will open its InSight landing newsroom to media beginning Nov. 21 for tours, interviews with mission experts, news conferences, and live coverage of the landing.

To begin the credentialing process, media must send their full name, title, email address, phone number, media outlet name, and editor's name and contact information to Elena Mejia at elena.mejia@jpl.nasa.gov.

U.S. citizens or green card holders representing U.S. media outlets must submit a credential request no later than noon Monday, Sept. 24 .

. Media who are not U.S. citizens or green card holders, and U.S. media working for international media outlets, must submit a credential request no later than noon Monday, Sept. 10 .

All media must be approved for credentials to attend any events for the InSight landing. Additional details and updates will be announced as they become available.

InSight will study the deep interior of Mars, taking the planet's vital signs, including its pulse and temperature. This makes InSight the first mission to give Mars a thorough checkup since the planet formed 4.5 billion years ago. Data will help us better understand how other rocky planets, including Earth, were and are created.

JPL manages the InSight mission for the agency's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. InSight is part of NASA's Discovery Program, managed by its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The spacecraft, including cruise stage and lander, was built and tested by Lockheed Martin Space in Denver. Several European partners, including France's space agency, the Centre National d'Étude Spatiales, and the German Aerospace Center, are supporting the mission.

For more information about InSight, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/insight

