NASA Invites Media to Johnson Space Center Open House 2018 Preview

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Johnson Space Center will host a two-hour preview of Open House 2018 for news media representatives at 9 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The preview will include an opportunity to interview the center's director and deputy director, Mark Geyer and Vanessa Wyche, and tour three of the facilities that will be open to the public when NASA's Johnson Space Center opens its gates to the public Saturday, Oct. 27, celebrating NASA's 60th anniversary and the International Space Station's 20th anniversary.

During the open house, visitors will have access to a variety of exhibits and hardware, ranging from moon rocks collected during the Apollo missions, to full-size mockups of the International Space Station, the Orion spacecraft and Boeing's CST-100 Starliner. During the preview, media will have an opportunity to visit the Christopher C. Kraft Jr. Mission Control Center, the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility where astronauts train, and the Human Health and Performance Laboratory.

Media asking to participate must contact the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 to request credentials. Ground transportation around the center will be provided by bus, unless special accommodations are requested due to equipment requirements. At the end of the preview, broadcast media will be offered an opportunity to do live stand-ups from one of several locations.

NASA opened for business Oct. 1, 1958, following the signing of the agency's founding legislation on July 29, 1958. After four decades that saw dozens of short-duration missions to the moon and low-Earth orbit, NASA and its international partners launched the first element of the International Space Station on Nov. 20, 1998, setting the stage for continuous human presence in space, which began in 2000.

Connect with Johnson Space Center on social media at:

https://twitter.com/NASA_Johnson

and

https://www.facebook.com/NASAJSC

NASA Johnson Space Center news releases and other information are available automatically by sending an Internet electronic mail message to listserv@listserver.jsc.nasa.gov. In the body of the message (not the subject line) users should type "subscribe hsfnews" (no quotes). This will add the email address that sent the subscribe message to the news release distribution list. The system will reply with a confirmation via E-mail of each subscription. Once you have subscribed you will receive future news releases via e-mail.

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

