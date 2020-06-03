NASA Invites Media to Launch of Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the launch of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, designed to better understand the geology of Mars and seek signs of ancient life on the Red Planet.

The mission will use the robotic scientist, which weighs just under 2,300 pounds and is the size of a small car, to collect and store a set of rock and soil samples that could be returned to Earth by future Mars Sample Return missions. It also will test new technology to benefit future robotic and human exploration of Mars.

Perseverance will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The launch of Perseverance is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. EDT July 17 and is managed by NASA's Launch Services Program. Live coverage of the launch will air on NASA TV and the agency's website.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NASA will be credentialing a limited number of media to cover the Mars 2020 launch from the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions at Kennedy and quarantine requirements, international media who would be coming from overseas will not be able to register for this launch. International media already based in the U.S. may apply.

Media accreditation deadlines are as follows:

U.S. media must apply by 4 p.m. EDT Sunday , June 28

, June 28 International media already in the U.S. must apply by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday , June 9

All media accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA is proactively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation as it evolves. The agency will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the agency's chief health and medical officer and communicate any updates that may impact mission planning or media access, as they become available.

For questions about accreditation, please email [email protected]. For other questions, contact Kennedy's newsroom at 321-867-2468.

Reporters with special logistics requests for Kennedy, such as space for satellite trucks, trailers, tents, electrical connections, or work spaces, must contact Tiffany Fairley at [email protected] by Sunday, June 28.

The Perseverance rover was built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The Mars 2020 mission is part of NASA's larger Moon to Mars exploration approach that includes missions to the Moon as a way to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. Charged with landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024, NASA will establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028 through NASA's Artemis program. Learn more at:

https://www.nasa.gov/moon2mars

