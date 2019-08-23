NASA Invites Media to Silicon Valley Center for Celebration of Women Leaders

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to join NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronaut Megan McArthur and several special guests, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, for a Women's Equality Day event Monday, Aug. 26 at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.

Call to Leadership: A Celebration of Women Leaders, organized by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, will open at 1:30 p.m. PDT with remarks from Bridenstine, who will talk about NASA's mission to put the first woman on the Moon with its Artemis program.

This event kicks-off the Leadership Group's year-long series of women celebrations, and will include two panel discussions: Women in Innovation and Leaders Across Generations.

NASA aerospace research engineer Wendy Okolo will join Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex; Hannah Gordon, chief administrative officer and general counsel for the San Francisco 49ers; and Zoe Cruz, strategic advisor at Ripple and founder and CEO of EOZ Global, along with other panelists from the public and private sector to share their experiences and best practices. The afternoon will culminate in a 'fireside chat' with Pelosi and Eshoo.

U.S. media who would like to attend this event should contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Media must arrive at Ames no later than 11:45 a.m. Aug. 26, with at least one form of government-issued photo identification, to allow time for security screening. Media who do not arrive in time for screening will not be allowed into the event.

Bridenstine and McArthur will be available for media interviews before and after the event.

Made In Space Tour

Media also are invited to join Bridenstine at 10:30 a.m. for a tour of Made In Space's Moffett Field facility, followed by a question-and-answer session with the administrator and Made In Space CEO Andrew Rush on how technologies the company is developing could support NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach. To attend this event, media must contact Clare Skelly at clare.a.skelly@nasa.gov. Spots are limited.

Since establishing their first 3D-printing lab at Ames in 2011, Made In Space has tested their manufacturing technologies on NASA-funded suborbital rocket launches and flown 3D printers onboard the International Space Station. In July, NASA awarded Made In Space a contract to demonstrate the ability of a small spacecraft to 3D print and assemble components in low-Earth orbit.

For more information about NASA's Artemis program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

Meet some of the amazing women at NASA at:

https://women.nasa.gov/

