NASA Invites Media to Suborbital Launch of New Heat Shield Tech from Spaceport America

EDWARDS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to view UP Aerospace's SpaceLoft suborbital rocket launch on Sept. 12 carrying the agency's Adaptable Deployable Entry and Placement Technology (ADEPT) project. Once the rocket reaches space, the umbrella-like heat shield will eject and deploy to test the planetary entry technology.

Previous launch of UP Aerospace’s SpaceLoft rocket from Spaceport America in New Mexico carrying NASA Flight Opportunities program technology in 2013. After launching into space in 2015, UP Aerospace’s rocket ejected NASA’s Flight Opportunities Maraia capsule, https://www.nasa.gov/centers/armstrong/features/rocket_demonstrates_new_capability.html

Media interested in covering the UP Aerospace launch must contact Spaceport America's Rosa Bañuelos via email or at 575-202-4524 by 6 p.m. EDT on Sept. 10 to receive a press kit and instructions for attending the launch at Spaceport America's Vertical Launch Area in New Mexico. NASA experts will be available for media interviews at Spaceport America on Sept. 12.

In addition to ADEPT, the launch will test two other NASA technologies, including the Autonomous Flight Termination System for launch vehicles and a system that measures the internal environment of suborbital vehicles carrying experiments.

These payload flight tests were funded by the Space Technology Mission Directorate's (STMD) Flight Opportunities program, managed at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. ADEPT was funded by STMD's Game Changing Development program and was designed and built by NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. Through both programs, NASA supports promising technologies from government, industry and academia for development and/or testing.

