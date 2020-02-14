NASA Invites Media to View Orion Spacecraft for Artemis I Lunar Mission

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for an opportunity to view the Artemis I Orion spacecraft following completion of testing at NASA's Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio. This one-day event will take place in early to mid-March. A more precise date will be announced one to two weeks prior to the event.

The Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission currently is undergoing four months of testing, subjecting it to the extreme temperatures and electromagnetic environment it will experience in the vacuum of space.

Media attending will have the opportunity to view the spacecraft inside the world's largest thermal vacuum chamber and to hear from officials and experts responsible for Orion and the simulated space environments testing.

Media interested in attending should contact Jimi Russell at james.j.russell@nasa.gov or 216-704-2412 for registration and additional information regarding event logistics.

Requests for credentials must be received by these times:

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 4:30 p.m. EST Wednesday , Feb. 19. International journalists are required to submit contact information and a scanned copy of their "I" visa and passport.

, Feb. 19. International journalists are required to submit contact information and a scanned copy of their "I" visa and passport. U.S. media must apply by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday , March 4.

Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test around the Moon, the first in a series of progressively more complex missions that ultimately will land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024. NASA will then use what it learns on the Moon to prepare to send astronauts to Mars.

Following completion of the environment testing, the Artemis I Orion will return to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for additional testing and prelaunch preparations.

For more information about NASA's Artemis program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

