NASA Langley Media Availability to Highlight Center's Contributions to Artemis Program

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Langley Research Center, and other centers across the country, are opening their doors to the media Monday, Feb. 10, to celebrate the work NASA is doing to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, an important step to facilitate human exploration of Mars.

Activities at Langley include a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. where NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will address the agency's workforce via a live NASA TV broadcast from Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. He will provide an update on the state of NASA, preview the President's proposed 2021 NASA budget request, and celebrate the Artemis Program and other agency accomplishments. Here at Langley, his remarks will be followed by Langley Center Director Clayton Turner and will also include a unique opportunity to hear from NASA's Associate Administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, Robert Pearce.

Immediately following the town hall, Turner and Pearce will be available for interviews.

Media interested in attending the Langley event should contact April Phillips at 757-864-9912, 757-309-2916, or at april.k.phillips@nasa.gov no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Feb.7.

The agency budget, and supporting information, will be available online Monday at about noon at: https://www.nasa.gov/budget.

There will also be a budget media teleconference at 5 p.m. with NASA's Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit and budget director Sue Romans. This will be carried on UStream, with charts, and streamed on https://www.nasa.gov/live. Dial-in information for this call is available by emailing Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov.

