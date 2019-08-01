NASA Langley Research Center Awards Contract for Cloud Hosted Enterprise-Level SaaS Contract Management Software

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iSite® Contract Management Portal – MSM Group, Incorporated, a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business leader in contract administration, financial management, and software engineering, today announced the award of a new Center-wide contract to use the iSite Contract Management Portal (iSite CMP). This new contract deploys an enterprise license of our iSite CMP product across the science research, engineering, testing, technology development, advanced information technology, and program support contracts administrated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Langley Research Center.

iSite CMP, a user-friendly, affordable, authorized, cloud-based software as a service (SaaS), provides an efficient and effective new way to manage the complete contract administration lifecycle. iSite CMP is feature-rich, ­enabling organizations to administrate contracts easier, prepare and respond to task and work orders, identify and mitigate risks, draft and approve plans quickly, track costs and variances, receive alerts, manage documentation, and reduce contract management costs and lost productivity caused by inefficient workflow processes. Fully integrated Government/Contractor workflows also eliminate manual data transfers and their associated errors, ensuring all stakeholders have secure access to contract and project information. An important feature of an iSite CMP enterprise license is the ability to consolidate program-specific contractor cost and technical performance information across contracts for inclusion in Agency program reporting.

"We listened to our customers and expanded our offerings to include Enterprise-wide and Agency-wide agreements to employ consistent, reliable processes across all contracts managed by an Enterprise, Center, or Agency," said Kevin McQuade, CEO at MSM Group. "Our seat-independent licensing approach, offering unlimited users for one price, provides a large organization with a simple to use, secure, and cost-effective contract and task order administration solution at a fraction of the cost of other commercially available products. As a General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized SaaS, you know your information is securely managed and hosted on reliably on the Amazon Web Services."

By offering a scalable and ever-evolving contract and task order administration software, MSM Group provides the Federal and State Government and contractors with efficient and effective solutions that lower the operating costs on contracts and offers total transparency in contracting. MSM Group is dedicated to developing and deploying software solutions that are secure, reliable, and affordable to do our part in ensuring the effective and efficient operation of the United States' Government. Learn more about iSite CMP at our website: https://isite.software/

