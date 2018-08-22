NASA, Marshall Center Recognize Team Members at Annual Honor Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at its 2018 Honor Awards ceremonies, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, recognized more than 300 Marshall employees, contractors and teams who supported a variety of programs, projects and activities for Marshall and NASA in 2017-18.

"Today, we're celebrating the men and women that exemplify this year's theme, 'Igniting the Future - Powered by Purpose,'" said Marshall Acting Center Director Jody Singer, welcoming the honorees and their families to the ceremony. "It's an honor to be here recognizing so many of you today."

Dr. Eugene Tu, director of NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, delivered the keynote address.

"We're here today to recognize our agency's most important asset, our people," said Tu.

"We often talk about and show off our amazing facilities ‑‑ the wind tunnels and super computers at Ames to the rocket test stands and facilities here at Marshall," said Tu. "We all know that it's the civil servant and contractor workforce at our centers, along with our external partners, that make this all possible."

NASA Distinguished Service Medals, the highest honor the agency gives to its civil service employees and other federal workers, were presented to Todd M. May, retired Marshall Center director; Jonathan Q. Pettus, retired Marshall associate center director; and Pamela D. Hanes, retired chief information officer at Marshall. Distinguished Service Medals honor individuals whose personal contributions have profoundly aided NASA's mission and the interests of the United States.

NASA Distinguished Public Service Medals, the highest form of recognition that is awarded to any non-government individual, were presented to James S. Paulsen of Aerojet Rocketdyne of Sacramento, supporting the Space Launch System Program Office; and Yervant Terzian of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, supporting the Office of Human Capital. Distinguished Public Service Medals also honor individuals whose personal contributions have profoundly aided NASA's mission and the interests of the United States.

Jody A. Singer, Marshall's acting center director, was awarded the Presidential Rank of Distinguished Executive. Robert J. Devlin, of the Office of Center Operations, was awarded the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive. The award, awarded by the president of the United States, recognizes outstanding Senior Executive Service members who have exhibited exceptional achievements for an extended period of time.

NASA Outstanding Leadership Medals, reflecting exceptional leadership of NASA technical or administrative programs, were presented to Melvin R. Carruth, Michael R. Ise, Andre E. Miller and Elizabeth K. Nunn of the Engineering Directorate; Phillip K. Hendrix, Roy W. Malone and Keith G. Savoy of the Office of Center Operations; Richard N. Rodgers of the Office of the Chief Information Officer; Stephen C. Doering and Steven C. Miley of the Office of the Director; Thomas L. Holden of the Office of Human Capital; Paul A. Gilbert of the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office; and Philip A. Benefield and Jerry R. Cook of the Space Launch System Program Office.

NASA Outstanding Public Leadership Medals, honoring non-government employees for noteworthy accomplishments significantly influencing NASA's mission, were presented to Donald G. Crouch of URS of San Francisco, supporting the Office of Center Operations; Paul C. Doyle of Jacobs Space Exploration Group of Huntsville supporting the Space Launch System Program Office; Stephen D. Herald, of Jacobs Space Exploration Group of Huntsville supporting the Office of Center Operations; Kimberly W. Lankford of COLSA of Huntsville, supporting Human Exploration Development and Operations Office; Matthew N. Ramsey of Jacobs Space Exploration Group of Huntsville, supporting the Space Launch System Program Office; and Harry L. Reed of Northrup Grumman of Falls Church, Virginia, supporting the Space Launch System Program Office.

NASA Exceptional Service Medals, awarded to civil service employees for sustained performance and multiple contributions to NASA programs, projects or initiatives, were presented to Joel B. Best, Preston B. McGill, Neil E. Otte and Manuel V. Schultz of the Engineering Directorate; Eric L. Corder of the Space Launch System Program Office; Stephen A. Turner and Peter Zorba of the Office of Center Operations; Timothy C. Driskill, William J. Hagopian, Mary E. Koelbl, Vernotto C. McMillan and Omar R. Mireles of the Engineering Directorate; William K. Hefner of Michoud Assembly Facility; Maureen C. LaComb of the Office of Strategic Analysis and Communications; Mary L. Uchaker of the Office of the Chief Information Officer; Margot R. Thigpen of the Office of the Director; Doyce P. Mitchell and Tara P. Polsgrove of the Science and Technology Office; Andrew C. Peffer of the Safety and Mission Assurance Directorate; and Tyler M. Nester of the Space Launch System Program Office.

Receiving NASA Exceptional Public Service Medals were Kenneth C. Aschenbrenner of MacAulay-Brown Inc. of Huntsville, supporting the Science and Technology Office; Elizabeth H. Hopkins of NICS of Huntsville, supporting the Office of the Chief Information Officer; and John W. Jellicorse of Jacobs Space Exploration Group of Huntsville, supporting the Engineering Directorate. These public service medals are presented to non-government employees for sustained performance and multiple contributions to NASA programs, projects or initiatives.

NASA Exceptional Achievement Medals, awarded to civil service employees for significant, special contributions to NASA's mission, were presented to Van A. Blankenship, Peter V. Mazurkivich and Michael G. Roberts of the Engineering Directorate; Lisa B. Adkins, Cecelia D. Culver, Rebecca B. Hopson and Brannon L. Standridge of the Office of Center Operations; Daniel R. Pierson of the Office of the Chief Information Officer; David E. Brock of the Office of Procurement; Jonathan C. McArthur of the Office of Strategic Analysis and Communications; and Fred P. Brickley, III, Rahul Ramachandran and Richard G. Turner of the Science and Technology Office.

NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal, awarded for significant, special contributions to NASA's mission by non-government team members, was awarded to Cheri F. Bowab of Cepeda Systems of Huntsville, supporting the Engineering Directorate; Dennis A. Cunningham of NICS of Huntsville, supporting the Office of Center Operations; Roger W. Kitchen of Al Signal Research, Inc. of Huntsville, supporting the Office of Human Capital; Austin T. Morgan of MITS II of Huntsville, supporting the Engineering Directorate; Chris L. Packwood of Syncom Space Services of New Orleans, supporting Michoud Assembly Facility; and Luis C. Trevino of Jacobs Space Exploration Group of Huntsville, supporting the Engineering Directorate.

NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medals, reflecting outstanding engineering accomplishments aiding NASA's mission, were presented to Michael F. Baysinger, Jay C. Garcia and Stephen B. Johnson of Jacobs Space Exploration Group of Huntsville, supporting the Engineering Directorate; Dane J. Childers, Jason C. Chuang, Kevin S. McCarley, Brian E. Steeve, Robert H. Taylor and Randall J. Thornton of the Engineering Directorate.

The NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal -- awarded for exceptional scientific contributions toward achievement of the NASA mission -- was awarded to Walter A. Petersen of the Science and Technology Office.

The NASA Exceptional Technology Achievement Medal -- awarded for exceptional technology contributions toward achievement of the NASA mission -- was presented to Marvin W. Barnes of the Engineering Directorate, Gary J. Jedlovec of the Science and Technology Office and Douglas N. Wells of the Engineering Directorate.

Receiving the NASA Exceptional Administrative Achievement Medal -- reflecting significant achievements or contributions by civil service or non-government clerical or administrative assistants -- was Carolyn A. Griffin of CH2m of Englewood, Colorado, supporting the Office of Center Operations.

Additional awards presented to Marshall team members included 17 NASA Early Career Achievement Medals, 39 NASA Silver Achievement Medals, 12 NASA Group Achievement Awards, four Federal Women's Program Outstanding Achievement Awards, 43 Marshall Center Director's Commendation Honor Awards, three Marshall Research and Technology Awards, 40 Marshall Certificates of Appreciation Honor Awards, 8 Marshall Innovation Awards, 25 Marshall Group Achievement Honor Awards, eight Technology Transfer Awards and 18 Marshall Center Patent Awards.

