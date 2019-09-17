NASA Marshall to Host Small Business Alliance Meeting Sept. 19 at U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center will share the latest contract opportunities with representatives of large and small businesses, NASA prime contractors and subcontractors at a Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting Sept. 19 at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, part of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by the event from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants for the event include:

Steve Miley , associate director of Marshall

, associate director of Jason Detko , director of Marshall's Office of Procurement

, director of Office of Procurement Jonny Stephenson , director of Marshall's Office of Strategic Analysis & Communications

, director of Office of Strategic Analysis & Communications Greg Chavers , engineering project manager of the Human Landing System

, engineering project manager of the Human Landing System David Brock , small business specialist of Marshall

, small business specialist of Eunice Adams , small business specialist of NASA's Glenn Research Center

, small business specialist of NASA's Glenn Research Center Robert Betts , small business specialist of NASA's Langley Research Center

, small business specialist of NASA's Langley Research Center Troy Miller , small business specialist of NASA's Shared Services Center

, small business specialist of NASA's Shared Services Center Debbie Batson , prime contractor supplier council events coordinator of Marshall

Topics will include an overview of NASA and Marshall missions, programs and projects.

Members of the news media interested in covering the event should contact Todd Cannon in Marshall's Office of Communications at 256-544-3939 no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

For more than a decade, the Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting has aided small businesses in pursuit of NASA procurement and subcontracting opportunities. The meeting is sponsored by Marshall's Office of Procurement and Small Business Office.

To learn more about doing business with Marshall, please visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

