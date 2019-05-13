NASA Moon 2024 Budget Amendment Available, Media Teleconference Today

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA leaders, including Administrator Jim Bridenstine, will host a media teleconference today, Monday, May 13 to discuss how a new budget amendment for the fiscal year 2020 proposal will help NASA's plan to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024.

The media teleconference at 7 p.m. EDT will discuss details of the budget amendment. To participate, media must contact Katherine Brown at Katherine.M.Brown@nasa.gov no later than 6:45 p.m. today.

Audio and visuals from the teleconference will stream live at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

The agency budget amendment and supporting information are available online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

Administrator Bridenstine also will host an employee town hall at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 live from NASA Headquarters in Washington. The meeting will be carried on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA is sending astronauts to the Moon and then on to Mars, in a measured, sustainable way. The direction from Space Policy Directive-1 builds on the hard work NASA is doing on its Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, agency efforts to enable commercial partners, its work with international partners at the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit, and what NASA learns from its current robotic missions at the Moon and Mars. Learn more at:

https://www.nasa.gov/moontomars

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

